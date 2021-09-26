Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $212.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

