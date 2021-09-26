Contrasting Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 CAE 1 4 5 0 2.40

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. CAE has a consensus price target of $40.44, suggesting a potential upside of 38.18%. Given CAE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 4.11 -$35.77 million $0.36 81.31

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CAE 3.50% 7.39% 2.66%

Summary

CAE beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

