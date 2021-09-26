Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $848.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,546,319 coins and its circulating supply is 16,304,470 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

