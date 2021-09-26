Cream Finance Price Tops $140.81 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $86.79 million and $4.96 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $140.81 or 0.00318462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

