Curecoin (CURE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,276.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $3,276.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00348901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,273,915 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

