Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.