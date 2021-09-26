CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $279.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

