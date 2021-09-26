CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,865.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

