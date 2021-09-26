DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.25.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $560.74 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock worth $24,106,924. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.