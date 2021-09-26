Ditto Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular exchanges. Ditto has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $6,319.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.62 or 1.00302314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.46 or 0.06980848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00751447 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

