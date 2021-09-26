Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $489.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.37. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

