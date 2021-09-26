DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

DKNG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

