Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.84 million to $224.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of DT opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,993,986 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

