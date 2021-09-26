Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $59.14 million and $1.71 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,444,005,794 coins and its circulating supply is 5,813,590,652 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

