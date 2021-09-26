Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 26th (APH, APTV, BWA, GM, GNTX, INVZ, KEYS, LEA, MGA, NIO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Sunday, September 26th:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $59.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $192.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $193.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $102.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $69.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

