Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.35 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $429.48 million and $5.35 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $13.42 or 0.00030432 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,084.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.29 or 0.07123357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00349318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.87 or 0.01163381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00109068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.53 or 0.00579635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.64 or 0.00548130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00298399 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

