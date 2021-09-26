EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $141.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.16 million and the highest is $142.30 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $575.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

