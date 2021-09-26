EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Head-To-Head Survey

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zendesk and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.03 billion 14.28 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -109.41 EVmo $7.62 million 6.32 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zendesk and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 0 12 0 3.00 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk currently has a consensus price target of $173.09, suggesting a potential upside of 41.25%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -18.77% -31.88% -6.48% EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76%

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zendesk beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

