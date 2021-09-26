Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.59 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.