Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG opened at £105.75 ($138.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,762. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 7,334 ($95.82) and a twelve month high of £108.10 ($141.23).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.