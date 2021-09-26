Financial Contrast: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Positron has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Positron and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Medtronic 12.29% 13.85% 7.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.80 $3.61 billion N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Positron and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 5 16 1 2.82

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $144.24, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Positron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medtronic beats Positron on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

