Financial Survey: PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PGT Innovations and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations 4.90% 11.18% 4.78% Janus International Group N/A -31.87% -3.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings for PGT Innovations and Janus International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Janus International Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than PGT Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

PGT Innovations has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PGT Innovations and Janus International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations $882.62 million 1.33 $45.11 million $0.97 20.29 Janus International Group N/A N/A -$29.40 million N/A N/A

PGT Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PGT Innovations beats Janus International Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators. The company also offers door replacement programs. Its products are sold through its commercial door dealer network worldwide. The company was formerly known as Janus International Corporation and changed its name to Janus International Group, LLC in December 2013. Janus International Group, LLC was founded in 2002 and is based in Temple, Georgia. It has locations in the United States, Europe, and South Africa, as well as a joint venture in Mexico. As of June 7, 2021, Janus International Group, LLC changed its name to Janus International Group, Inc.

