FintruX Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $6,177.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

