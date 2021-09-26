First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

