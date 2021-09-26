Flamingo Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $69.36 million and $22.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

