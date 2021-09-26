Frax One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.49 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Frax has a total market cap of $337.57 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 339,468,168 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

