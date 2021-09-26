Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $459,015.07 and approximately $114,539.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00130495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

