Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $283,206.67 and $3,246.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00104405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00132817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.81 or 0.99557923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.28 or 0.06912112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.00751733 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.