GameCredits Price Down 9.7% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $59,942.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00348901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,017,983 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

