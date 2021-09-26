Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

