Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,107. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,407,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

