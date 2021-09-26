Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $6.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

