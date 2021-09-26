Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.