Global Social Chain Market Cap Hits $3.02 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $140,995.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00130495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044157 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

