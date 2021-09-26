Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $104.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.