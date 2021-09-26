Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce sales of $56.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $226.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $228.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.22 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

