Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report sales of $490.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $490.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.37 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 545.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

