HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC. (HCTI) Plans to Raise $40 Million in September 30th IPO

HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC. (HCTI) plans to raise $40 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, September 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,000,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$5.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC. generated $34.4 million in revenue and $1.5 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $194.7 million.

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood, a division of Benchmark Investments) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a healthcare information technology company focused on advancing innovative industry-transforming solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. The company has several Fortune 500 clients in the life sciences industries and works with many hospitals. Our approach leverages our proprietary technology platforms, extensive industry knowledge, and healthcare domain expertise to provide solutions and services that reinforce healthcare progress. Through our platform, solutions, and services, we support healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers in their efforts to improve data management, develop analytical insights into their operations, and deliver measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We offer a comprehensive suite of software, solutions, platforms and services that enables some of the world’s leading healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to real world evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. We combine our expertise in the healthcare technology domain, cloud technologies, DevOps and automation, data engineering, advanced analytics, AI/ML, Internet of things (“IoT”), security, compliance, and governance to deliver platforms and solutions that drive improved results in the complex workflows of Life Sciences, biotech, healthcare providers, and payers. Our differentiated solutions, enabled by intellectual property platforms provide advanced analytics, data science applications, and data aggregation in a secure, compliant and cost-effective manner to our customers. Our approach reinforces healthcare progress through advanced technology, extensive industry knowledge, and domain expertise. Our deep expertise in healthcare allows us to reinforce our clients’ progress by accelerating their innovation. Our healthcare IT services include EHR and software implementation, optimization, extension to community partners, as well as application managed services , and backup and disaster recovery capabilities on public cloud. Our 24×7 managed services are used by hospitals and health systems, payers, Life Sciences, and biotech organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes and deliver deeper, more meaningful patient and consumer experiences. Through our services, our customers achieve return on investment in their technology by delivering measurable improvements. Combined with our software and solutions, our services provide clients with an end-to-end partnership for their technology innovation. “.

HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC. was founded in 2019 and has 69 employees. The company is located at 4309 Hacienda Dr., Suite 150 Pleasanton, CA 94588 and can be reached via phone at (925) 270-4812 or on the web at https://www.healthcaretriangle.com/.

