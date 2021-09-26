Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

