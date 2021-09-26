Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

