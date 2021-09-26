HSBC Trims Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HSBC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 4,148,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,408. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 181.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.