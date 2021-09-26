Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

Several research firms recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BOSS stock opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,394.74. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.02 and its 200 day moving average is €44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

