I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $190.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00377326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.09 or 0.00941760 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,129,642 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

