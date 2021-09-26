Ideaology (IDEA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $691,345.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $691,345.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00130051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

