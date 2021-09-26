Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 652,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $274,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,836,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $434,000.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

