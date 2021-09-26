Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

