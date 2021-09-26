Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
