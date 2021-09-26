Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,076.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $46.30 million and $9,076.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

