Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,589. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

