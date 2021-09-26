JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JDEPF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

